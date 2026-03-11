Cricket fans in Pakistan can breathe a sigh of relief as official confirmation arrives regarding the broadcast of the first One Day International (ODI) between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The match, which marks the beginning of a three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, will be available for free-to-air viewing on PTV Sports, ensuring nationwide access for the opening fixture of this new 50-over cycle. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, 1st ODI 2026.

Is PAK vs BAN 1st ODI 2026 Free Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

For viewers within Pakistan, the state broadcaster PTV Sports holds the primary television rights for the series. Additionally, A Sports will provide high-definition coverage for cable and satellite subscribers.

Digital fans have several mobile and web-based options. The series is being live-streamed on the Tamasha App, Tapmad, and the Myco platform. These services typically offer both free (ad-supported) and premium (ad-free) tiers, providing flexibility for those watching on the move.

International Broadcast Partners

The reach of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh series extends globally, with dedicated partners in various regions:

Bangladesh: Local fans can watch the action on Gazi TV (GTV) and T Sports. Digital streaming is available via the iScreen and Toffee apps.

India: There is no traditional television broadcast for this series in India. However, fans can stream the matches live via the FanCode app and website. Dhaka Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2026 .

United Kingdom: ARY Digital will be the home for the series, catering to the significant South Asian diaspora.

North America: Willow TV remains the exclusive broadcaster for viewers in the United States and Canada. This series is particularly significant as it serves as the first step for both nations toward the 2027 ODI World Cup. Pakistan enters the match under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, debuting a youthful top order that includes Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat. Bangladesh, captained by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, will look to capitalise on their formidable home record in Dhaka.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).