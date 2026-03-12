Ground staff at the Shere Bangla National Stadium are on high alert as scattered thunderstorms are forecast for the second One-Day International between Pakistan and Bangladesh this Friday. Following an opening clash defined by tactical spin, the weather now threatens to play a decisive role in the three-match series. Bangladesh Defeats Pakistan by 8 Wickets in PAK vs BAN 1st ODI 2026, Nahid Rana's Fifer Lifts Hosts To 1-0 Lead.

Dhaka Weather and Rain Forecast For March 13

Meteorological reports for Dhaka on 13 March 2026 indicate a 55 percent to 67 percent chance of precipitation during the afternoon. While the morning may remain partly cloudy, the likelihood of heavy showers increases significantly around the scheduled 2:15 PM local start time.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 31°C, with high humidity levels likely to test the players' endurance. If the thunderstorms persist into the evening, the match officials may be forced to reduce the number of overs per side. Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2026 Schedule.

Both teams are using this series as critical preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Bangladesh, captained by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, are looking to capitalise on their familiar home conditions in Mirpur. Meanwhile, a young Pakistan squad led by Shaheen Shah Afridi is aiming to find consistency following a transitional period in their white-ball setup.

