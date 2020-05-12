Stone-crushers to Start Operations in J&K

Jammu, May 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration Tuesday allowed the operation of stone-crushers in the union territory after 50 days of closure due to coronavirus lockdown.

The Department of Industries and Commerce allowed the operation of stone-crushers with a view to ensure supply of construction material such as sand and stone aggregate, especially for ongoing development projects, an official spokesman said.

Brick kilns have already resumed their operations in the Union Territory from April 16.

“The Government of J&K has allowed some select additional activities for resumption of construction activities during the lockdown period by the construction departments.

“The representatives of Industry have highlighted the necessity of operation of Stone Crushers to meet the demand of sand and aggregate. Industries & Commerce Department examined the issues and allowed the Stone Crushers as covered under government order to operate subject to fulfillment of all requisite norms as prescribed by the Government of J&K for operation of Stone Crushers,” the spokesman said.

He said Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, and Director Industries & Commerce Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, issued separate orders for operation of stone-crushers in their respective divisions subject to fulfilment prescribed norms.

Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, M K Dwivedi expressed hope that with the operation of stone-crushers, the supply chain of construction activities for development projects would be ensured.

He also emphasized the need for ensuring social distancing and safety measures on unit premises.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)