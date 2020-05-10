SWARAJ-MOTHER'S DAY Miss You with Every Breath Ma: Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Bansuri on Mother's Day

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) "Miss you with every breath Ma," were the words with which Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, remembered her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Bansuri shared the picture with her mother on Twitter in which Swaraj is seen hugging her young daughter.

"Happy Mother's Day @SushmaSwaraj. Miss you with every breath Ma," Bansuri tweeted.

Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 on August 6 last year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

