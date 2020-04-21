Swiggy to Deliver Fruits, Vegetables at Doorsteps in Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Online food delivery platform Swiggy will be delivering fresh fruits and vegetables at the doorstep of households in Andhra Pradesh in partnership with the state government.Taking to Twitter, Swiggy thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and officials for providing an opportunity to serve the customers of the state in these tough times."Thank you CM of Andhra Pradesh Sri @ysjagan, Special Officers for COVID-19 Mr. Krishna babu, Mr.@pradyumna_ias,& Mr.@himanshu_shuk1a for providing us with an opportunity to serve the customers of AP during these tough times. The e-pass system of AP is very user friendly," Swiggy tweeted."Soon we will be delivering fresh fruits and vegetables at your doorstep in partnership with the Department of Agriculture Marketing, Andhra Pradesh so that you can stay home and stay safe," the company said in another tweet. (ANI)

