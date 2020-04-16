Tamil Nadu: 25 New Corona Positive Cases, CM Relief Fund Receives Rs 134 Cr

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16 (ANI): With 25 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the state tally of virus infected people has risen to 1267, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. "In Tamil Nadu, we have 27 COVID-19 laboratories. Around 5,590 tests are being done on single day. 25 more people have detected psoitive for coronavirus today, taking the state tally of COVID-19 positive cases to 1267," said Palaniswami during the video conference here.He informed that the Chief Minister Relief Fund has received Rs 134.64 crore to undertake various measures in the fight against COVID-19. He thanked the people for showing support to the state government in the fighting COVID-19 and contributing generously towards the relief fund."So far 12 meetings were conducted to review preparedness and arrangements to tackle the problems arising out of coronavirus spread. 3,372 ventilators and 2 lakh personal protective equipment (PPE) are available in the state hospitals," he said, while stressing that preventive measures against Covid-19 are must to follow. As per the latest information by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the number reaching 12,380 cases on Thursday. Of these, 10477 patients are active, 1489 cured, discharged and migrated.Nearly 940 COVID-19 cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)