New Delhi, March 15: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately, initiating the election process for the 234-member State Assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10, 2026. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that the last date for filing nominations is April 6. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 7, and the final date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 9.

Voting will take place across 2.19 lakh polling stations in four states and one Union Territory, with 25 lakh election officials deployed. According to the final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu, the total electorate stands at 5,67,07,380, comprising 2,77,38,925 male voters, 2,89,60,838 female voters, and 7,617 third-gender voters. Among them, 12.51 lakh are aged 18-19 years, 4.63 lakh are persons with disabilities, and 3.99 lakh are senior citizens aged 85 and above. The ECI revised the electoral rolls in the state between October 27, 2025, and February 23, 2026, taking January 1 as the qualifying date. Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Date and Full Schedule: Polling on April 23, Result on May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly was last held in the State on April 6, 2021 in a single phase with a voter turnout of 73.63%. Votes were counted on May 2, 2021. Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement: Single-Phase Polls in 4 States and UT, West Bengal to Vote on April 23 and 29, Results on May 4.

The DMK ended the decade-long rule of the AIADMK, and MK Stalin was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) secured 159 seats, including 133 for the DMK, marking an absolute majority for the first time in 25 years. The NDA won 75 seats, with 66 for AIADMK.

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