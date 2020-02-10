Team 'Parasite' Arrives in Style at 92nd Oscars Red Carpet

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

California [US], Feb 10 (ANI): The 92nd Oscars -- Hollywood's grandest celebration -- has kickstarted drawing movie enthusiasts' attention as their favourite celebrities don tuxes and gown and strut the red carpet.The cast of the South Korean much-acclaimed movie 'Parasite' are all smiles along with director Bong Joon-ho as they graced the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time).While the ladies of the movie are all seen wearing beautiful evening gowns in blue and pink, the director and lead actors look dashing in black tuxes.The dark comedy has been a major attraction ever since its release last year. The movie has been drawing immense attention worldwide after being nominated and also winning some major titles.The flick has been nominated in this year's Oscars for the top honours, including Best Picture and Best Director.Helmed by Bong Joon-ho, 'Parasite', revolves around Ki-taek's family, all of whom are unemployed, taking a peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous family living in the neighbourhood until they get entangled in an unexpected event.The movie had earlier won the Screen Actors Guild Award for the best ensemble cast. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)