Oscars 2020: How Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite Can Create History at the 92nd Academy Awards

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite is looking forward to creating history at the 92nd Oscars as the South Korean flick can become the first Foreign Language film to take the 'Best Picture' accolade.No foreign-language film has been able to take away the biggest prize. Last year, 'Roma' was nominated in the category, but it managed to win the 'Best Foreign Language' film. However, the movie did not bag the 'Best Film' accolade. Parasite has gained six nominations this year at the 92nd Academy Awards -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.

The movie has garnered international acclaim and has managed to win awards at Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Writers Guild Awards.It is also the first non-English film to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Parasite first premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and the film immediately made waves as it managed to win the Palme d'Or. The movie stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park So-dam. The flick tells a tale about the members of a poor household family, who somehow get employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating the household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.

Apart from Parasite, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker leads the nomination list with 11 spots, while Netflix's drama The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have received ten nominations each. Sam Mendes's war drama '1917' has ten nominations while Noah Baumbach's divorce saga Marriage Story has seven nominations. Hollywood's biggest awards are being held without a host for the second year in a row.

