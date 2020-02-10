Oscars 2020 Red Carpet: Billy Porter Shines in his Golden Outfit at the Academy Awards (View Pics)

Billy Porter at Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

Making a stylish mark at the 92nd Academy Awards, American singer-performer Billy Porter grabbed eyeballs as he dressed up in the most glitzy ensemble at the red carpet on Sunday (local time). Porter dropped the major angelic moment dressed in a shimmery golden flaky top paired up with a skirt coloured in different hues of peach. Adding the oomph factor to his starry ensemble, Porter wore a pair of golden-brown boots that had a tint of sparkle to it. Oscars 2020: How Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite Can Create History at the 92nd Academy Awards

Porter, who is known for his bold style, completed his look with a golden eye gear and a matching bracelet. The singer shared his unusually attractive outfit from the red carpet on his Instagram post. Porter had made a mark with his glamorous ensembles at the red carpets of Golden Globes, Critics Choice Award and Grammy's earlier this year. Oscars 2020: Cynthia Erivo Finds It ‘Saddening to Be Only Woman of Colour’ on Getting Nominated As The Best Actress in a Leading Role’.

The Academy Awards will bestow accolades on artists recognising their excellent contributions in the cinema industry today. The champagne-soaked gala event is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles.

