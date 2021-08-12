Seoul [South Korea], August 12 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung recently held its Galaxy Unpacked event, where it announced the next generation of its foldable devices, wearables, and earbuds.

The event started at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday. As ever, the South Korean giant stole the thunder with a ton of new products.

After a number of leaks and rumours, Samsung finally launched its updated 'Z' lineup comprising the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The company also unveiled the Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, reported The Verge.

If you want to know the biggest announcements from the event, we have got you covered. Check out the major announcements below:

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The tech giant pulled the curtains off its new folding phones starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new Fold 3 features two displays, with the outer screen now more capable than ever. Both screens now also feature 120Hz adaptive refresh rate AMOLED display panels.

Samsung's flagship foldable has some new tricks up its sleeve, including support for the S Pen, IPX8 water resistance, and an under-display selfie camera for the main screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Z Fold 3 is also getting an experimental setting that will allow any app to be used in the phone's multi-window mode, even if the developers haven't designed the app for it. It will cost USD 1,799 and be available on August 27.

The phone comes with 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. There is also a 4,400mAh battery. Coming to 5G, the phone will support both SA and NSA Sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G. The device comes with Android 11 and Samsung's One UI 3.1.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The company also showed off the Z Flip 3, which has the same processor and water resistance as the Z Fold, but comes in at a much lower price, starting at just USD 1,000.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display with a resolution of 2640x1080 pixels and 425ppi. There is a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate as well. On the cover is a small secondary display. This is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel with 260x512 resolution and 302ppi.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB storage. Coming to 5G, the phone will support both SA and NSA Sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G.

There is a 3,300mAh battery and the phone comes with Android 11 and Samsung's One UI 3.1. Plus, the device comes in seven fun colours! The Z Flip 3 will be available in stores on August 27.

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung announced two smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 (which starts at USD 249) and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (starting at USD 349).

Both watches have a new Exynos processor, but more importantly, they're running a long-promised new OS -- the product of Google and Samsung combining Wear OS and Tizen.

The watches also feature a wide range of health-related features, including sleep tracking. And if you were worried that a new OS and redesign would mean losing out on genuinely cool features from previous Galaxy watches, worry not. The Classic features the physical rotating bezel that's been a staple for years.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available in 40mm and 44mm variants, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Edition will be available in 42mm and 44mm variants.

4. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung also announced the latest in its lineup of wireless earbuds, and they will be coming in some fun colours including dark grey, white, purple, and green. The company also said that the Galaxy Buds 2 are the lightest in its lineup and that they'll include active noise cancellation.

The Galaxy Buds 2 cost USD 149.99 and will replace the Galaxy Buds Plus in the company's lineup. The Buds 2 will be available on August 27.

The new buds have got a design that's similar to the more expensive Galaxy Buds Pro, only smaller. Also, like the Buds Pro, the Buds 2 have two-way drivers with a woofer and tweeter in each earbud that "deliver crisp, clear high notes and a deep bass."

They set themselves apart from the older Buds Plus with the addition of active noise cancellation, and Samsung includes an ambient sound mode that lets you adjust how much outside noise is let through.

There is USB Type-C charging and a 61mAh battery in each earbud with an additional 472mAh in the case.

Battery life for the Buds 2 is up to five hours of continuous playback with noise cancellation enabled (or 20 hours including the case). Switching off the ANC can extend those numbers to 7.5 hours and 29 hours with the case, which supports wireless charging.

That doesn't quite match the marathon 11 hours of nonstop listening that was possible with the Galaxy Buds Plus. Just don't expect much in the way of water or sweat resistance, as these are only rated IPX2.

5. Notably absent from the event

Though new Galaxy Notes are usually announced around this time, we had a good idea that Samsung wouldn't be making a new one this year. Instead, we saw the Note's S Pen make its way to the Galaxy Fold.

The Note hasn't stood out as it did in years past with Samsung making phones like the S21 Ultra that support the S Pen and rock a screen nearly as large. But it's still considered Samsung's most premium phone. It sure seems like the Z Fold 3 is the Note's true successor. (ANI)

