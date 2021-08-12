Yavatmal, August 12: Sheikh Ismail Sheikh Ibrahim, a 24-year-old school dropout from Maharashtra's Fulsawangi village, had built the prototype of a single-seater helicopter by welding steel pipes. He wanted to unveil his "Munna Helicopter" on the Independence Day. He was testing the chopper on August 10 when one of the rotor blades broke and slashed his throat. Ismail died and so did his dream. The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. Kerala Boy Makes Light Motorcycle That Can Run Up to 50 Kms in 1 Litre Petrol, Says He Made It Using Scrap Materials From Father’s Automobile Workshop; See Pics.

According to Ismail's friend Sachin Ubale, the deceased was inspired by the character of Rancho shown in the film 3 Idiots. He wanted to do something extraordinary to bring fame to his Fulsawangi village and, hence, decided to build a helicopter. "After gathering information about the design and assembly by watching YouTube videos, he started working on his dream project," Ubale was quoted by TOI as saying. Online Game Addiction: Minor Boy Secretly Uses Mother's Phone to Buy 'Weapons' Worth Rs 3.2 Lakh for Battle Game in Chhattisgarh.

After working for nearly two years, Ismail readied the prototype of a single-seater helicopter. He used welding steel pipes and engine of Maruti 800 to make the chopper. He named the chopper "Munna Helicopter" and wanted to unveil it to the public on August 15. Prior to the unveiling, on August 10, he decided to test the chopper.

"Ismail occupied the pilot seat and started the engine as some of his friends watched in awe," Ubale said. Soon after, the tail rotor blade assembly got ripped off from the body and hit the main blades on the top. One of the broken blades slashed Ismail's throat and he collapsed on the ground. He was bleeding profusely.

Ismail was rushed to a hospital but succumbed before any medical assistance could be provided. "He used to wear a helmet and headphone every time he tested the chopper. But on the fateful night, he did not wear both," Ismail's another friend Harish said. The news of Ismail's death spread like a wildfire in the village that went into mourning.

Meanwhile, police were question Ismail’s elder brother and three friends to know more about the incident. The chopper has been seized by the police. Ismail was known as Rancho in his village. He had stopped going to school while he was in 8th standard.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).