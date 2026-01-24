By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): I recently had severe neck and shoulder pain and had no other option but to visit a physiotherapist. This was the moment when I wished for a solution that could help during these painful moments without visiting a physiotherapist, which in my opinion is quite expensive. This gave me the idea to search for something that can genuinely help the healing process. However, the problem is finding a genuine product, as there are too many options that are mostly ineffective. This is where my long journey of trial and error led me to Curapod. It's an Indian-made wearable light therapy device that uses smart technology to manage musculoskeletal issues. I have tested the device extensively, so here's my take on Curapod to help you decide if it makes sense for you.

Also Read | Kim Jong Un Inaugurates Renovated Onpho Workers' Resort; Highlights North Korea's Focus on Modern Domestic Tourism (Watch Video).

The Technology:

The Curapod by Litemed operates on the principles of Photobiomodulation (PBM). To simplify, it utilizes a combination of red and near-infrared (NIR) light. These specific wavelengths are designed to penetrate up to 70mm into the tissue. Unlike a standard heat pack, which is commonly seen in almost every household and only provides surface-level relief, Curapod targets cellular activity and local blood flow to support the body's natural recovery process. It is a non-invasive, drug-free approach aimed at common pain points like the lower back, knees, and shoulders.

Also Read | Fake Job Racket Busted: Kolkata Police Arrest Man for Cheating Youths of INR 32 Lakh With Fake Indian Oil Corporation Job Promises.

Ease of Use and Portability:

One of the most practical aspects of the Curapod is its form factor. It is a compact, disc-shaped device that can be secured to the body using either reusable straps or adhesive stickers, both of which are included in the box. Charging is easy; the Curapod uses a standard Type-C cable and reaches a full charge in 60 minutes. Once positioned on the pain site, a typical session lasts about 30 minutes, and you can get two such sessions in before you need to charge it again. It is quiet and doesn't generate electrical stimulation, making it easy to use while working or relaxing.

Performance:

While there are skeptics who view red light therapy with caution, my personal experience with the device suggests it is quite effective. Using it for around 2-3 sessions per day led to a noticeable reduction in stiffness and improved mobility within the first week. While results for chronic conditions like arthritis can vary, the reduction in daily discomfort and the ability to regain focus during the day is a significant win for a wearable device. There is an app which is easy to use and helps you customize and plan your sessions. However, the device lacks a traditional 'off' button; I accidentally switched it on while setting it up, and the only way I could switch it off was via the app. Though not a deal-breaker, I found it a little inconvenient.

Safety First:

What sets Curapod apart is its rigorous medical and regulatory validation, which gave me confidence to use it without fear. It is one of the first Indian-made devices to receive CDSCO approval (Class B medical device) and is FDA-registered, meeting stringent national and international safety standards. The device has also gone undergone multicentric, double-blind clinical trials at prestigious institutions like Apollo Hospitals and NIMS, proving its efficacy in a clinical setting. Additionally, with ISO 10993 certifications for skin biocompatibility and IEC 60601 standards for electromagnetic safety, you can trust that it is as safe as it is effective. This combination of regulatory green lights and medical-grade testing provides a level of professional credibility that's very impartant as we all need a science-backed alternative for managing chronic pain.

In The End:

In my opinion, the Curapod is a specialized piece of medical-grade consumer tech that can come in very handy while dealing with muscle pain or sprains. If you are looking for a portable, science-backed way to manage recurring pain without the side effects of medication, Curapod can be a worthy investment. It bridges the gap between professional clinic treatments and at-home lifestyle gadgets effectively and that's all we need, right? It is priced at INR 8,399 (you can currently avail of a 15% discount on their website).

My Rating: 4/5

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto, and lifestyle. The views shared here are personal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)