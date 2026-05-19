Tech News | Here's Why the POCO X8 Pro Max is Built Differently

By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Starting at Rs 44,999, the X8 Pro Max is a bold shift for the X-series for POCO. It now carries a premium price tag while packing specifications that openly challenge premium flagships. Let me tell you all about this device to help you decide if this one makes sense for you.

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Design and Build Quality

The X8 Pro Max offers a solid build quality as it comes with an aluminum frame, a matte fibreglass back panel, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i to protect the front. Further, it does an exceptional job of resisting fingerprint smudges. There are unique RGB LED rings around the camera lenses called 'Backlight Effects'. You can configure it to make these rings flash rhythmically for incoming calls (you can even assign it to specific contacts), sync with music apps like Spotify or Apple Music, flash for app notifications, or act as a camera status indicator.

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Specialized lighting integration is also present for games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty. However, unless the phone is placed face-down on a table, its utility is somewhat limited as the lights face away from you. You might find it a bit heavy as it's 8.2mm thick and weighs 218 to 220 grams, but here is the plus point--the phone is almost flat and the matte edges provide a surprisingly secure grip. And that's not all, as you get an extraordinary durability profile with IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings. This means the phone can easily survive being dunked underwater or blasted by high-pressure water jets.

Display

The front screen has a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio exceeding 94%. You get a 120Hz refresh rate (which only steps between 30Hz to 120Hz, rather than dropping all the way down to 1Hz like true premium flagships) and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits, which is just fine for outdoor visibility. The colours appear incredibly vibrant and punchy as this phone fully supports 12-bit color depth and Dolby Vision on streaming platforms like Netflix. I also liked the fact that it includes an aggressive 3,840Hz PWM dimming and certified low blue light technology to keep users headache-free. Surprisingly, I could not activate the Always-On Display (AOD) as it inexplicably fades out completely after 10 seconds.

Performance

Performance is where the X8 Pro Max makes a lot of sense. You get a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset that's paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and fast UFS 4.1 storage, and it makes everyday multitasking quite fluid. This device effortlessly holds a locked 60fps at maxed-out graphics for Wuthering Waves. Even on high graphics with super-resolution turned on, it maintains a solid 120fps for Call of Duty: Mobile. There is a 3D IceLoop cooling system and massive vapor chamber in this phone, and they all do an exceptional job. Yes, the phone gets slightly warm near the camera bump during extended sessions but never becomes uncomfortable to hold. They should've added bypass charging to tackle this issue, as there are plenty of phones costing around 45k-50k that we have in the market offering bypass charging.

Battery Life

I think the battery is its ultimate superpower, where you have a 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery giving me three days of normal to medium usage. I remember travelling to Chennai and charging this phone once I returned after two days. I even helped someone by charging her phone as this comes with 27 watts of reverse charging. You also have this 100W HyperCharge adapter that juices up this phone from 0% to 100% in less than 90 minutes. Though it comes with reverse charging, there is no wireless charging capability.

Cameras

This is the trade-off while delivering solid processing, a massive battery, and a flagship display under Rs 50,000. The rear camera setup consists of a 50MP main sensor (OIS, f/1.5) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There is no dedicated telephoto lens, meaning all zoom beyond 1x is digital. The 50MP main camera is good, and daytime photos feature natural colors that are crisp and not over-saturated. To my surprise, the 2x digital crop zoom outputs remarkably clean images with great noise management, and the 2x portrait mode handles edge-detection beautifully (even around complex areas like ponytails).

Night shots on the main camera are also manageable, where they highlight both the bright and darker areas to a somewhat satisfactory level. I noticed that after a few software updates, the 8MP ultra-wide lens is churning out notably improved results. However, it's not a great experience where the results are just ok, so yes, this is not for those who are seeking great camera results.

The rear ultra-wide camera and the 20MP front selfie camera are strictly capped at 1080p recording. You can record in 4K at 60fps with the main lens, but there is a serious issue with the stabilization factor, where it suffers from occasional noticeable jerks and jitters. This is an even bigger concern if you are trying to record in night environments or utilizing digital zoom. Yes, you won't get that peak level depth from the dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, but they are surprisingly good.

Software and Future Connectivity

The phone ships with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, and while animations are fluid, the UI offers premium customizability, and includes helpful AI features, it is heavily cluttered out of the box. You have to spend a minimum of 20-30 minutes uninstalling a massive wave of pre-installed bloatware, random games, and shopping apps. And I fail to understand the idea of owning a phone that costs around 50K and still you are bombarded with all these unnecessary hiccups.

On the bright side, the connectivity suite is future-proof, where you have eSIM support, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, an IR Blaster, and NFC. You will get 4 major Android OS upgrades and 6 years of security patches.

In The End

The POCO X8 Pro Max is a performance and battery champion, and the reason I can say that is because it doesn't try to please everyone, but it focuses on executing its core mission flawlessly. You can easily skip it if you are a professional mobile videographer, a photography enthusiast who needs dedicated optical zoom lenses, or a software purist who despises bloatware. However, if you're looking for a multi-day battery, good gaming performance, a gorgeous screen, and rugged durability, this one should be on your checklist.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, lifestyle and auto. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)