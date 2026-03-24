Los Angeles, March 24: If you love posting multiple photos and videos in a carousel post on Instagram but have been frustrated by not being able to reorder them after uploading, worry not. Instagram has now updated this feature. The new feature allows users to easily reorder images or videos in a carousel by simply long-pressing and dragging them to their desired position.

As per 9to5mac, here's how to reorder a carousel: Tap on your profile, then tap on a carousel post;Tap the "..." menu in the top right corner;Tap "Edit";Long-press a photo or video, then drag it left or right to reorder it. Instagram Clarifies Password Reset Email Surge, Denies Data Breach; Check Details.

Carousel reordering might not be accessible to all users at the moment, but this feature could become available to everyone soon. PS: This is only a reordering feature. Adding new media to an existing carousel is still not possible. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Launches ‘Your Algorithm’ Tool To Personalise Reels Recommendations in US; Launching Globally Soon.

In August 2024, the platform expaned the carousel limit to 20 images or videos, allowing for richer and more detailed storytelling.

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