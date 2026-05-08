'Bigg Boss OTT' Star Manisha Rani Performs Griha Pravesh at New Mumbai Home; Buys Luxury Apartment at 28 (View Post)
Reality star Manisha Rani has officially moved into her new Mumbai home at age 28. The 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' winner shared viral photos from her traditional housewarming puja, dressed in a stunning green suit. Celebrities like Gauahar Khan and Shrutika Arjun congratulated the star on achieving this major milestone in her career.
Reality television star and social media sensation Manisha Rani has reached a major personal milestone, officially moving into her own luxury apartment in Mumbai at the age of 28. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner hosted a traditional Griha Pravesh (housewarming) ceremony this week, sharing the auspicious moment with her millions of followers. ‘Rise and Fall’: Manisha Rani’s Wildcard Entry Shakes Up House, Tells Dhanashree Verma ‘Gaali Mat Dena’ While Sharing Birthday Surprise.
Manisha Rani Shares Post on Instagram - See Post
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Manisha Rani Performs Griha Pravesh
Manisha Rani recently celebrated her new home with a traditional griha pravesh ceremony, embracing culture and spirituality in a heartfelt way. The 28-year-old star looked elegant in a green ethnic suit as she performed sacred rituals, including entering the house with a Kalash on her head, symbolizing peace and prosperity. Sharing glimpses from the ceremony on Instagram, Manisha wrote, “Welcoming positive vibes, peace and prosperity to my new home” and the post quickly went viral, crossing 150,000 likes within hours. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Manisha Rani Kisses Jad Hadid on Cheek, Is This New Love Triangle Also Involving Jiya Shankar? (Watch Video)
Manisha Rani’s Success Journey
Manisha Rani’s journey from reality show contestant to Mumbai homeowner reflects her remarkable rise in the entertainment industry. She first gained nationwide popularity with her entertaining and unfiltered personality on Bigg Boss OTT, becoming one of the most loved contestants of the season. Manisha further cemented her success by creating history on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, where she entered as a wild card contestant and emerged as the winner. Her new dream home received congratulatory wishes from celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Shrutika Arjun, Archana Gautam and Vishal Singh. As Manisha continues to dominate music videos and reality television, her inspiring success story proves that her wild card entry into showbiz has now turned into a permanent place in the hearts of fans and a dream home in Mumbai.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).