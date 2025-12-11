Mumbai, December 10: Instagram has begun rolling out a new feature, “Your Algorithm" that lets users take charge of what they see on Reels. The new Instagram feature, allows users to view the interests and topics that influence their recommendations and adjust them, making the Reels feed more tailored and relevant. Here, Instagram uses AI to analyse your activity and generate a personalised list of interests, which might include categories like “fitness motivation, skateboarding, creativity or sports hype.”

Users can access the Your Algorithm panel by tapping the heart-shaped double-line icon in the top-right corner while watching Reels. They can fine-tune their feed by choosing which topics they want to see more or less of and even add topics that aren’t automatically suggested. There is also an option to share your personalised interests to your Story, similar to Spotify Wrapped, allowing followers to see your trending content preferences. Australia Social Media Ban: Elon Musk's X Restricts Access for Users Under 16, Says 'It’s Not Our Choice, But What the Law Requires'.

Instagram's New 'Your Algorithm' Feature Availability

The new tool is similar in purpose to TikTok’s “Manage Topics” feature, which lets users customise their For You feed. However, Instagram goes a step further by offering a highly personalised list and the ability to add custom interests.

Currently, Your Algorithm is available in the U.S., with a global rollout in English planned soon. Instagram also confirmed that the tool will eventually extend to the Explore feed and other areas of the app, enabling users to have more control over the content they encounter, as per a report by TechCrunch. Android Launches New ‘Emergency Live Video’ Feature To Help Users Share Real-Time Footage With Emergency Services; Check Details.

With this update, Instagram aims to create a more personalised, engaging and meaningful experience for users, helping them discover content that matches their interests and keeps them in the loop with trending topics.

