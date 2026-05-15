Tech News | Instagram's New Feature 'Instants' Gets Mixed Feedback, Read What Netizens Have to Say

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Instagram, which has become more than a platform just for sharing photos and videos, has over the years evolved into a full-fledged social media app loaded with features that keep users engaged in different ways.

However, not every new update has been welcomed positively. A case in point is 'Instants', a feature that has sparked mixed reactions among users. 'Instants' are ephemeral photos that one can't edit and that can be shared with close friends or followers who follow back, as per The Verge.

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'Instants' are available globally beginning on Wednesday as a feature in the inbox in the Instagram app and as a separate app that's now in testing in select countries.

To access Instants from the Instagram app, one has to go to the DM inbox and look in the bottom-right corner for an icon or a stack of photos.

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After you post a photo, your friends can emoji react to it and send a reply to your DMs, but after they see it, the photo disappears for them. Instants also disappear after 24 hours, and they can't be captured in screenshots or screen recordings.

The particular feature did not go down well with several users.

"yoo this new ig instant thing is NOT safe," a user wrote on X.

"wtf is Instagram doing with that instants feature. Stop that shit right now," another user posted.

The ones who didn't like the feature are now coming out and telling others how to turn it off.

"how to turn off instants feature go to profile settings content preferences turn on hide instants toggle thank me late," a social media user wrote.

On an app like Instagram, where users are accustomed to reviewing and carefully curating their content before sharing it, the feature's instant-send design has understandably frustrated many people, considering their privacy is at stake.

To turn off the new Instants feature, go to your profile, click the three-line menu at the top right to open your settings. Scroll down to "Content Preferences" and toggle the "Hide Instants in Inbox," as per TechCrunch.

Once this option is selected, a user will no longer see the 'Instants' feature in their inboxes and they also won't see any 'Instants' that people have sent to them. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)