Shenzhen [China], January 23 (ANI): It's just been a few days since OnePlus launched its OnePlus 10 series, comprising two new smartphones, the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro in China. And now a new report suggests that the company is working on a Lite version of the same.

The OnePlus 10 series is yet to officially arrive in India and the more affordable OnePlus 9RT launched last week. A successor to the OnePlus 9R and 9RT might also be landing in the form of the OnePlus 10R, and as per a new rumour, it could pack a surprising punch in performance.

As per GSM Arena, this new smartphone is expected to ship with MediaTek 9000 chipset.

After a long time of sticking with only Qualcomm chipsets, OnePlus first went the MediaTek route with the Nord 2, and now that the Taiwanese chipmaker has a proper flagship SoC, it's ready to induct that into the flagship series, even if the 10R will be confined to some regions only.

According to this rumour, the reason for OnePlus not going with the Dimensity 9000 in the 10 or 10 Pro has to do with North America's love of mmWave 5G and the MediaTek chip's lack of support for that.

The OnePlus 10R is headed to China and India with a 120 Hz AMOLED display, and at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The OnePlus 10R could hit markets towards the end of Q2 2022. The delay has to do with the company wanting to give the 9RT some room to breathe.

This phone was initially planned to launch in India in October, but issues with OxygenOS 12 caused the device to launch on January 14. (ANI)

