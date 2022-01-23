Mumbai, January 23: Dharmendra Pratap Singh, dubbed as India's tallest man, joined the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 on Saturday. The Uttar Pradesh native claims to be the tallest man of India with a height of 8 ft 1 inch.

Singh, a resident of Narharpur Kasiyahi village in Pratapgarh district was welcomed into the party by the state president of SP Naresh Patel. The party also posted a picture of Dharmendra Pratap Singh posing with several SP leaders, including party chief Akhilesh Yadav with a Hindi caption that read, "Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh acquired the membership of Samajwadi Party while expressing trust in the policies of the Samajwadi Party and the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav". Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Mamata Banerjee to Campaign for Samajwadi Party in UP Poll, Says SP Vice-President Kiranmay Nanda.

On being asked about contesting the election, Singh said "as of now, I have just joined the party. As far as contesting the assembly elections is concerned, the decision in this regard will be taken by party chief Akhilesh Ji. If he gives me a ticket, then I will definitely contest the elections", reported NDTV. He will prefer to contest from the Pratapgarh assembly constituency if given a ticket, he added. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya, 4 BJP Rebel MLAs Join Samajwadi Party.

The Singh has his name in the Guinness World Records and is also seen as one of the tallest men in Asia. Also, he is only 11 inches shorter than the world's tallest man. Singh had approached UP CM Yogi Adityanath earlier seeking help for his height-related ailments, later he underwent bilateral hip replacement surgery in 2019. Singh is a postgraduate, however, due to being unable to find a job because of his height, he used to go to Delhi and Mumbai to allow people to click photos with him. He was also active during the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.

