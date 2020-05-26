Tech News | OnePlus 8 Series to Support 90 Fps in Fortnite

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): OnePlus on Tuesday announced that OnePlus 8 series device users will now be able to play Fortnite at 90 frames per second (FPS).

The company said that it partnered with Epic Game to make the functionality available adding that 'there's no other smartphone that does it'.

OnePlus took to Twitter to write: "Fortnite on #OnePlus8Series: 90 FPS. Yes, you got that right. We've partnered with @FortniteGame to make 90 FPS available. A new level of smoothness in mobile gaming, and there's no other smartphone that does it. Enjoy. #OnePlusBrings90FPS."

On the other hand, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau tweeted: "Very excited to announce for the first time ever on a smartphone, @FortniteGame at 90 FPS is available on the #OnePlus8Series." (ANI)

