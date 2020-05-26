Sports News | COVID-19: West Indies Test Cricketers Resume Training

Bridgetown [West Indies], May 26 (ANI): West Indies Test cricketers Jason Holder, Kraigg Brathwaite, and Shai Hope have resumed training in small groups at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The cricketers were under the guidance of West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick, as well as several coaches from the Barbados Cricket Association.

Earlier, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive Johnny Grave exuded confidence in going ahead with the England tour in July this year.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, England is looking to host West Indies in July for three Test matches.

"Based on the information we have at the moment, everyone is getting increasingly confident that the tour will happen at some point this summer," Grave said in an official statement.

"It's great news that the players are now able to begin their cricket training, having been restricted to fitness and conditioning work at home for the past few weeks, as we begin to prepare for defending the Wisden Trophy," he added.

If the Test series between the two teams indeed goes ahead, then it would mark a return for international cricket.

"We are in the final stages of discussions with the ECB and we expect to hear from them shortly once their bio-secure plans have UK Government and ECB Board support," he said.

Last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) allowed its players to resume training as the country plans for a return of international cricket.

With this, England became the first nation to commence training for its players after being hit by the coronavirus. (ANI)

