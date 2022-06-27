Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): The OnePlus Nord 2T is sold in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom, but, so far, the smartphone has been missing from the key market of India. This decision by the company is finally being righted as OnePlus has now confirmed that the Nord 2T will also be arriving in India, very soon.

OnePlus set up a landing page on its own website and at Amazon in preparation for the arrival that is 'coming soon', as per GSM Arena.

The Nord 2T is set to arrive in its full capacity - 80W fast-charging, 50 megapixels camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, and OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box. It is also the first and only smartphone in the market with Dimensity 1300 chipset.

Apparently, OnePlus is selling it for 399/369 euros.

No release date or price has been announced yet, but rumours suggest it to be June 27. However, this might be the start of the campaign and not the actual day of the announcement.

There are speculations over the exact price of the Nord 2T. However, some rumours suggest the price to be INR 28,999, which would be more than 10 per cent cheaper than the European cost. (ANI)

