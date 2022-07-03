Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): The stable Realme UI 3.0 update for the Realme 7 Pro and 8 Pro has been made available by Realme based on Android 12.

According to GSM Arena, the smartphone must be running the build with version RMX2170 11.C.30 or RMX2170 11.C.32 in order to obtain the build for the Realme 7 Pro, which is rolling with version RMX2170 11.F.16.

Contrarily, the Realme 8 Pro's build is RMX3081 11.C.18, and to receive the Realme UI 3.0 upgrade, the smartphone must be running firmware version RMX3081 11.A.47 or RMX3081 11.A.48.

The Realme 7 Pro and 8 Pro now have a new user interface with Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0 features. It is currently seeding in India for a small number of customers and assuming there are no bugs, a wider deployment will start in a few days, as reported by GSM Arena.

Realme has launched the Realme UI 3.0 open beta programme for the Realme 9i in India, which received early access to Realme UI 3.0 in May, in addition to releasing the stable build of Realme UI 3.0 for the Realme 7 Pro and 8 Pro. (ANI)

