Jasprit Bumrah made perfectly sure that India called the shots on a rain-interrupted second day's play in the fifth Test against England on Saturday, July 2. The new Indian skipper first starred with the bat in an entertaining 16-ball 31* and then returned with the ball to return with figures of 3/35 to put his side in the driver's seat. The day was hit by multiple rain interruptions but none of it could deter India's momentum as they dictated proceedings against England to leave them reeling at 84/5 at the close of play. Stuart Broad to Jasprit Bumrah Full Over Video Highlights: Watch India's Stand-in Captain Smash England Pacer on Day 2 of Edgbaston Test

Ravindra Jadeja, aided by some luck, continued from where he left off as he ended up getting a fine hundred--his third in Tests. Then Jasprit Burmah decided to join in the party as well, when he took apart Stuart Broad to the cleaners, scoring 35 runs in one over and scripting a world record. It was the most expensive over ever bowled in Test cricket and if you thought that it was the end of him making an impact, well, you would have it all wrong. Shortly after India were restricted to 416 after James Anderson's fifer, Bumrah now got into action with the ball, removing both openers-Alex Lees (6) and Zak Crawley (9) before rain stopped play.

He then returned to see the back of an impressive-looking Ollie Pope for just 10 runs in the post-lunch session to leave England at 44/3. The hosts did recover to 78 when it was Mohammed Siraj's turn to make his presence felt. He dismissed the in-form Joe Root for 31 runs, giving India a big wicket and the push that put them streets ahead of England in this game. The ploy of sending out Jack Leach as nightwatchman did not work as Mohammed Shami eventually got him after he was dropped at first slip by former captain Virat Kohli, who had a rare slip. Stuart Broad Concedes 35 Runs in One Over Against Jasprit Bumrah, Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Yuvraj Singh's Six Sixes Moment in 2007 T20 World Cup

Here are some stat highlights of the day's play:

#Jasprit Bumrah scored the most runs ever in a single over of Test cricket (35). Similarly, Stuart Broad now holds the record of bowling the most expensive over in Tests.

#Ravindra Jadeja scored his third Test hundred, first in overseas conditions.

#James Anderson scalped his 32nd five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

#Indian pacers have taken 66 wickets so far in this series, the most by them in one series.

With England struggling at 84/5, a lot would depend on the shoulders of skipper Ben Stokes (0*) and Jonny Bairstow (12*) if they are to get close to the Indian total of 416. On the other hand, India are expected to keep their attacking mindset intact and aim for some quick wickets early on, on Day 3.

