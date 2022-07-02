Cristiano Ronaldo has said Manchester United he wants to leave this summer if a suitable offer for him arrives. According to a report in The Athletic, the Red Devils made been made aware of Ronaldo's desire to leave this summer. Remaining at Manchester United beyond last season was always a question for Ronaldo after the Red Devils failed to secure qualification for the Champions League. At 37 years of age, Ronaldo was reported to be keen on playing UCL for the rest of his career and for that reason, remaining back at United would not be a good idea. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Attorney ‘Bluntly’ Seeks $626K From Woman’s Lawyer After US Judge Dismisses Rape Lawsuit

There were also reports claiming that he was unhappy with Manchester United's lack of activity in the summer transfer window. With some big names leaving Manchester United, the likes of which include Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba among others. the Red Devils were expected to be pretty active in the summer transfer window and sign some exciting players. But that has not happened so far with the club not having made any signing yet. Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has been linked to Manchester United for a long time.

Other players discussed with a move to Manchester United are Ajax's Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and also Lisandro Martinez. Malacia's deal is said to be close with the signing set to be completed. A lot of speculation over Ronaldo's future was made after his agent Jorge Mendes had met new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. Bayern Munich were also said to be interested in signing the Portuguese.

