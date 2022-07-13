Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): The Realme Pad X, which launched in China in May, will soon debut in India as the event page for the tablet has been released on the company's Indian website.

As per GSM Arena, the Pad X is sold in three colours in China, with blue being one of them, which is confirmed for the Indian market. Realme will also sell the stylus in India, but it is unclear if it will come bundled with the tablet or will be sold separately. Chances are it will be the latter.

Realme has also launched the keyboard accessory for the Pad X in China, but the company has yet to tease it in India. We expect the Chinese brand to bring this to its biggest market.

Assuming the Indian model is the same as the one available in China, it will come with the Snapdragon 695 SoC, 11-inch screen, and an 8,340 mAh battery with 33W charging, as per GSM Arena.

For photography, there will be a 13 megapixels rear camera and an 8 megapixels front camera.

The Pad X in China runs Realme UI 3.0 and has two storage options: 4G/64GB and 6GB/128GB. It also features a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB and quad-speaker packages with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. (ANI)

