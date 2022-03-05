Seoul [South Korea], March 5 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung announced, on Friday, that it has suspended shipments of all of its products to Russia.

According to The Verge, a statement from an unnamed Samsung representative read, "Due to the current geopolitical developments, shipments to Russia have been suspended. We continue to actively monitor this complex situation to determine our next steps."

This suspension from Samsung won't just include smartphones but also products ranging from "chips to smartphones and consumer electronics," a source revealed.

This will lead Russia to be cut off from a huge range of products from one of the largest electronics vendors in the world. Along with this move, the company will also be making humanitarian efforts.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted and our priority is to ensure the safety of all our employees and their families. We plan to actively support humanitarian efforts around the region, including aid for refugees. To this end, we are donating USD 6 million, including USD 1 million in consumer electronics products, as well as voluntary donations from our employees," the company said.

With this decision of suspension, Samsung has now become the latest company to prevent new sales of its products in Russia following its military operation in Ukraine.

As per The Verge, Apple, FIFA developer EA, and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red have all halted sales in Russia. Microsoft also announced that is suspending "all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia" in the country. (ANI)

