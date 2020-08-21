Washington D.C. [USA], August 21 (ANI): Tech giant Samsung on Friday announced that it is rolling out the latest version of Samsung's One UI software for the Galaxy S20.

According to The Verge, the software was announced by the company earlier this month along with the Galaxy Note 20.

One UI 2.5 comes with several Galaxy Note 20's features to the S20 lineup, reported The Verge.

The most interesting feature happens to be that of the Wireless DeX which allows users to mirror their phone screens to compatible television systems which can then be used as a touchpad. (ANI)

