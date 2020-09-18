Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): In the latest developer beta of iOS 14.2, music discovery app Shazam has been added to the iOS control center.

Tech giant Apple in late 2017 acquired Shazam, as per MacRumors reported by Mashable, however, the company hasn't done much with the application until now. Shazam has been added to the iOS control center (the shortcut-filled screen that you get when swiping down from the top right of your iPhone's display (or swiping up on some models).

This means the user can easily get his/her iPhone to recognise a tune that's currently playing, no matter whether it's playing on the iOS device itself or from an external source, even if one's listening through AirPods).

After a song is shown, the user gets an option to listen to it on Apple Music. Other streaming services, such as Spotify, don't appear to be supported.

As per Mashable, the feature makes Shazam a bit more essential to the iPhone; previously, the iPhone users had to invoke Siri or start the Shazam app to identify a song.

Apple has also added a few other minor music-related features to the new developer beta. Apple Music suggestions will now show in the Control Center when the user is not playing music, and music controls in the Now Playing widget have been slightly redesigned. (ANI)

