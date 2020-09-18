New Delhi, September 18: A freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell on Friday in an Official Secrets Act (OSA) case after he was allegedly found to be in possession of classified national security documents. According to Delhi Police, they found defence-related classified documents in possession of Rajeev Sharma. Honey-Trapped Employee of Military Engineering Services Arrested For Passing Classified Info to Pakistan Via WhatsApp And Facebook.

The journalist, a resident of Pitampura, was produced before a magistrate court which sent him in police custody for six days. "He (Rajeev) was found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents. Investigation of the case is in progress and further details will be shared in due course," Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), told news agency ANI. Two Indian Army Soldiers Honey Trapped by Pakistan's ISI, Arrested in Rajasthan.

What is the Official Secrets Act?

Enacted prior to the Independence in 1923, the Official Secrets Act deals with acts of espionage, sedition, and other potential threats to the integrity of the nation. It criminalises spying and sharing of "secret" and "official secret" information with enemy. The information could be any reference to a place belonging to or occupied by the government, documents, photographs, sketches, maps, plans, models, official codes or passwords. If a person is held guilty under the OSA, s/he may get up to 14 years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.

