Live Streaming of IPL 2020: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to better their already impressive record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they get ready for yet another season. Mumbai Indians have won four titles, the most by any team in IPL. Meanwhile, MI fans searching for how and where to watch the Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 matches should scroll down for all information, including free live TV telecast and live streaming online details on Star Sports, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Hotstar. MI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

MI’s opening match happens to be the season opener against last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Fans can find all live telecast and live streaming online details for Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 matches right here on this page.

How to Watch Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2020 Matches Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online?

Mumbai Indians (MI) fans across India can watch live telecast all MI matches in IPL 2020 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 13 and will provide live telecast of all the matches for IPL fans. MI fans can therefore tune into Star Sports channels and catch the live action according to match timings. MI fans can watch IPL 2020 matches in Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi. Sadly, Star Sports 1 Marathi won’t telecast IPL 2020 matches in Marathi commentary. Those fans unable to catch the live action on television sets can also follow all CSK matches live online. Disney+ Hotstar, Star Network’s online media platform, will be live streaming the matches online for its fans in India. Mumbai Indians Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Rohit Sharma’s MI.

Defending champions once again start as pre-tournament favourites. The Rohit Sharma-led side will have their eyes set on the record fifth title. MI’s first round matches end on November 03 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

