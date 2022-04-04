Washington [US], April 4 (ANI): Snapchat is letting users share YouTube videos as a sticker within the snap or story, avoiding the process of copying, pasting and attaching the video as a link. The feature is available on both Android and iOS.

As per The Verge, all users need to do is navigate to the YouTube video they want to share, hit the "Share" button, and then select "Snapchat." Snapchat will open, and the video will automatically appear in the camera as its own sticker, showing the name, thumbnail, and creator of the video.

The user can play around with the size of the sticker, rotate it, and place it anywhere on the screen. Anyone who views the snap or story can click on the link and view the video within the YouTube app or in their web browser.

The new sticker gives a clearer look at the video's thumbnail, and shows the name of the creator behind the video, whereas the plain old link format left that piece of information out.

Snapchat similarly made a sticker for tweets in 2020, saving you from sending screenshots of tweets. (ANI)

