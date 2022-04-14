Washington [US], April 14 (ANI): Having previously announced the launch of PlayStation VR2 earlier in January, Sony now fears missing its planned date of release this year.

As it was speculated that VR2 would be launched this year, the postponement of its release until 2023 was verified by Ross Young, founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), reported GSM Arena.

The PlayStation VR2 is designed to work with the PlayStation 5, communicating over a single USB-C cable carrying 4K HDR imagery at 90 Hz or 120 Hz. The headset hardware is upgraded with a wider 110° field of view, and a much sharper image owing to two OLED displays with 2,000 x 2,040 pixels resolution.

Although Sony had to face multiple delays for the release of PlayStation VR2 and their rumoured headset, DCSS is projecting a huge jump in sales of VR headsets this year due to anticipated strong demand for VR2 and Apple Reality.

DSCC analysts predict that global sales of VR headsets will grow by 50 per cent compared to last year, with a target of shipping over 15 million units in 2022. (ANI)

