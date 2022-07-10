New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): With the introduction of the Spark 8P today in India, Tecno has subtly increased the availability of smartphones. The recently introduced affordable section has a tonne of new features like an octa-core MediaTek CPU, a sizable battery, support for 18W charging, triple-rear cameras, and many more.

According to Mashable, the price for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage on the recently released Tecno Spark 8P is Rs 10,999. The business states that Tahiti Gold, Iris Purple, Atlantic Blue, and Turquoise Cyan colour variations of the smartphone will be available for purchase. Through the official website, Amazon India, and other offline partners, the smartphone will be sold.

The waterdrop notch on the Tecno Spark 8P's 6.6-inch full HD+ Dot display allows space for the front camera sensor. The smartphone's hardware includes an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and internal memory that can be used to boost RAM to 7GB.

The Tecno Spark 8P has a triple rear camera configuration at the back that is positioned vertically in the top-left corner. A 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, an AI camera sensor, and an LED flash are all included in the camera module, as reported by Mashable.

The smartphone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera sensor for taking selfies and making video calls.

A massive 8,000mAh battery with 18W charging capabilities is included in the Spark 8P. The device has IPX2 certification capability and runs Android 11 on top of HiOS 7.6. (ANI)

