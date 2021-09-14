Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Social media giant Twitter is once more accepting requests for verification for a blue badge.

"We're back to rolling out access to request a blue badge. If you're planning to apply and don't yet have access, keep checking your account settings. Thanks for sticking with us," the officials posted on the company's official Twitter account.

Also Read | MU Tea, Your Teabreak in the Air.

The company's decision to resume the verification applications has come after the company temporarily halted new applications for its revamped verification process last month.

As per The Verge, Twitter re-launched its verification program in May this year, after it was put on hold in 2017.

Also Read | Telangana: 39-Year-Old Man Killed, Body Set Ablaze in Karimnagar District; Two Arrested.

The criteria to get verified on the platform is that a user's account must be "authentic, notable, and active," but the public perception of verification has always been a little more ambiguous, stirring up controversy around the program, as per The Verge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)