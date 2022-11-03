Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): American multinational technology conglomerate Meta is rolling out a few changes to WhatsApp that will make the app better to use for large circles of people, including the wide rollout of Communities.

According to The Verge, Communities are designed to house multiple related groups within bigger organizations of people, such as a neighbourhood or a workplace.

It is something like Slack or Discord, but with a WhatsApp spin (including end-to-end encrypted messages), and admins can share updates with an entire community through an announcements channel.

Communities were first tested by the company in April, and they are now being rolled out to everyone, reported The Verge.

A few new features that Meta is providing could enhance daily communications. The use of new in-chat polls could be beneficial for choosing a meeting time or a movie to watch.

Up to 32 people can now participate in video calls, which may be useful for a large video call in your new Community. Additionally, WhatsApp is increasing the maximum group size from 512 to 1024 individuals if you simply want to create a huge group, as per The Verge. (ANI)

