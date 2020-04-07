Telangana BJP Chief Demands KCR Govt to Purchase Orange and Lemon Crop

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7 (ANI): Telangana state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded that the state government should help farmers by purchasing their orange and lemon crop as they are unable to market their products due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.Sanjay said orange and lemon farmers have been struggling to transport their product to Nagpur following lockdown announced in the country to combat the deadly virus.He said that the state government should immediately take steps to purchase orange and lemon crop from the farmers to mitigate their problems."Nagpur in Maharashtra is the only biggest market for these products for the southern states and farmers are taking their products every year to Nagpur market for getting good price," he said adding that when the farmers are preparing to transport their product to Nagpur, the sudden lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus has added more problems to them."Neither they can transport their product to Nagpur market nor they can sell it in open market due to lockdown," Sanjay said.The BJP leader appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar who brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about scarcity of gunny bags in the state."The state recorded good record of kharif crop( paddy) this year. The government should take steps to purchase the paddy in village level," he said. (ANI)

