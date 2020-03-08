Telangana Budget is in Accordance with Promises Made with Public Duing Elections, Says KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that the Budget presented for the financial year 2020-2021 for Telangana was made in line with the promises made by his party during the elections."Budget was made in accordance with the promises made during the elections, measures are taken by the government for the village and urban progress and development, the objective of including poorer in the welfare schemes," said Rao after the budget was presented."Measures taken by the government for the village and urban progress and development, the objective of including poorer in the welfare schemes," he added.The chief minister lauded the state Finance Minister T Harish Rao for presenting a 'balanced' budget in state Legislative Assembly.The chief minister said the Budget is realistic one striking a balance between the income, expenditure and needs of the people.The chief minister said despite the fact that the country is going through an economic slowdown, decrease in the state revenues, reduction in the funds from the Centre. (ANI)

