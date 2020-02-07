Telangana Police Arrests One in Murder of SR Nagar Resident P Ramesh

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Police here arrested one accused in connection with the brutal murder of P Ramesh, whose body was recovered from Yousufguda on February 4, said DCP, West Zone, AR Srinivas on Friday."On February 6, the sleuths of SR Nagar Police and Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone team made sustained and consistent efforts and solved the murder mystery of Pampari Ramesh, who was murdered on the evening of February 1, 2020, near Gandhi statue, Jawahar Nagar, Yousufguda, Hyderabad. It is revealed that P Ramesh was brutally murdered by the accused Mude Raju Naik for ransom," Srinivas told reporters here.A missing complaint was filed by the deceased's son at SR Nagar police station on February 2.Following this, the police recovered the severely amputated body, with both hands cut off, from a plastic cover near the Gandhi statue on February 4.Investigations by the police team had later on led to the nabbing of the accused.The accused has been sent to judicial remand. (ANI)

