Rangareddy, October 15: Telangana police busted a mujra party at Chandra Resorts in the jurisdiction of Maheshwaram police station, Rangareddy district, and took 35 people into custody, including nine women. The party, allegedly hosted by fertiliser company dealers, featured alcohol and dancing between women and men. Police have not yet filed a case. The Inspector of the Maheshwaram police station said, "We have busted a mujra party where ladies were consuming alcohol and dancing with males. We have taken 35 members, including 9 girls, into custody. The party was allegedly organized by fertilizer company dealers. The case is yet to be registered." Further investigations are underway. Drug Party Raided in Hyderabad: 6 Techies Arrested for Consuming LSD Blots, Hash Oil and Alcohol at Birthday Party in Moinabad’s Farmhouse.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the police seized 1.6 kilograms of ganja-infused chocolates at Secunderabad railway station. However, the accused managed to flee from the spot upon noticing the STF team, the police said. According to an excise official, "A STF police team conducted a raid at Secunderabad Railway Station and seized 1.600 kilograms of ganja-infused chocolates. The accused escaped from the spot after seeing the police. The seized ganja chocolates were handed over to the Secunderabad Excise Police Station." On Monday, Telangana Police busted a massive Ganja smuggling racket and seized 499 kgs of Ganja, with an estimated value of Rs 2,50,00,000 (Two Crore Fifty Lakh Rupees). Telangana Police Seizes 1.6 Kg of Ganja-infused Chocolates at Secunderabad Railway Station.

According to the Superintendent of Police of Bhadradri Kothagudem, they acted on credible information received earlier in the day regarding two individuals from Maharashtra and Karnataka who were illegally transporting ganja in a container lorry. The route taken was from Bhadrachalam to Jaipur, Rajasthan, via Kothagudem-Khammam. Hence, the CCS Police and Sub-Inspector Rama Devi of Sujathanagar initiated a joint vehicle check operation. During the checks near the Annapurna Bakery in Sujathanagar Mandal, at 8:00 am, the police intercepted a container lorry which was travelling from Kothagudem towards Khammam.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)