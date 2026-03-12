Hyderabad, March 12: In yet another shocking incident in Telangana, a woman on Thursday killed her two minor daughters by throwing them into a well before committing suicide by jumping in herself, police said. The incident occurred at Yelkicharla village in Bhootpur mandal in the state's Mahabubnagar district. According to police, Jangamma, 42, came to a well in an agricultural field along with her two daughters and son. She threw Jyothi, 15, and Sailaja, 13, into the well before jumping in to kill herself.

Her son, who managed to escape before her mother could throw him into the well, alerted the villagers. Police removed the bodies from the well and shifted them for a postmortem examination. Police said the woman resorted to the extreme step due to a family feud. A police officer said they registered a case and took up further investigation. This is the third such incident in the state this month. On March 2, a woman ended her life after killing her two children at Gollaguda of Bibinagar mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Telangana Shocker: 19-Year-Old Engineering Student of RGUKT Dies by Suicide a Day After Lover’s Death.

The woman took the drastic step after killing her two-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son. She committed the act reportedly due to differences with her husband. In another incident on March 6, an autorickshaw driver in Kamareddy district killed his three minor daughters by drowning them in a lake. Police arrested Ismail, who reportedly killed them as he was unable to raise them due to financial problems. The bodies of Shifat, 8, Ayat, 7, and Mariyam, 5, were recovered from the lake. Telangana: Dalit Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide After Colleague Refuses Marriage Over Caste Differences in Siddipet.

The accused had approached the police to lodge a missing complaint after throwing them into the lake. Police had constituted five teams to trace the missing children in the surrounding areas. The photographs of the missing children were also circulated on social media. On suspicion, police interrogated Ismail, during which he confessed to the crime.

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