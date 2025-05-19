A fatal accident occurred on the Mumbai-Goa Highway when a car with six occupants drove into the Jagbudi River close to Ratnagiri. Five of the passengers were killed instantly, and the driver was left critically injured. The victims were on the way from Mumbai to Devrukh when the car lost control and skidded off onto the river, the initial reports state. Locals and rescue officials moved quickly to the scene and rescued the victims from the sunken car. The survivor of the accident was rushed to a local hospital for immediate treatment. The case is further investigated to identify the root cause of the accident. Muzaffarnagar Road Accident: 2 Men Injured After Bike Collides With Truck While Crossing Road in UP; CCTV Video Surfaces.

5 Dead After Car Plunges Into Jagbudi River Near Mumbai-Goa Highway

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra: An accident occurred on the Mumbai-Goa Highway when a car plunged into the Jagbudi River. Five passengers lost their lives, while the driver sustained serious injuries. All the occupants were traveling from Mumbai to Devrukh pic.twitter.com/kty9tEnNM6 — IANS (@ians_india) May 19, 2025

