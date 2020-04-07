Temple Idol Vandalised in UP's Bahraich, 1 Held

Bahraich (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Some anti-social elements desecrated an idol at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, following which one person was apprehended, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Lakhaiyya Kala village under Nanpara police station limits and an FIR has been registered, said Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra.

The idol was reinstalled in the temple with proper religious procedure, he said.

Mishra said another temple located nearby was also desecrated by vandals.

The situation is normal and senior police officials, along with force, are camping in the area, he said.

