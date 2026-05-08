‘The Batman Part 2’ Begins Production: Matt Reeves Confirms Robert Pattinson’s Sequel Will Be Set During Winter (See Pics)

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The upcoming sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman has finally given fans a fresh update. Director Matt Reeves recently shared what appears to be the first official glimpse from The Batman: Part 2, teasing a snowy Gotham City and a winter-themed Batmobile. ‘The Batman Part II’: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Charles Dance in Talks to Join Robert Pattinson’s DC Superhero Movie for THIS Role.

Reeves took to X and posted a picture from what looked like a camera test of the Batmobile. Along with the image, he wrote, "#SnowTires". The post in no time got viral, with several fans reacting to the dark and wintry look of Gotham.

Robert Pattinson is set to return as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in the sequel.

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Colin Farrell will also reprise his role as Oz Cobb, also known as Penguin, while Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis are expected to return as Commissioner Gordon and Alfred Pennyworth. Barry Keoghan is also likely to return as Joker.

The first film, released in 2022, followed a younger Bruce Wayne who was still early in his journey as Batman. The story revolved around the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, who targeted Gotham's powerful people through a series of murders and clues meant for Batman. The film earned over USD 772 million worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. ‘Twilight’ Star Robert Pattinson Names ‘Aries’ As Zodiac Red Flag, Fans React to Kristen Stewart ‘Shade’ at Rome Premiere.

Matt Reeves has co-written the sequel with Mattson Tomlin. Earlier, Reeves had shared that he was very proud of the script and excited about the next chapter of the Batman story. The Batman: Part 2 is currently scheduled to release in theatres on October 1, 2027.