The ensemble for Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II continues to grow as veteran actor Charles Dance enters negotiations for a key role in the expanding DC universe. According to a report from Deadline, the Game of Thrones alum is in talks to join the sequel alongside Robert Pattinson, potentially filling a pivotal vacancy in the film’s cast of characters. ‘Twilight’ Star Robert Pattinson Names ‘Aries’ As Zodiac Red Flag, Fans React to Kristen Stewart ‘Shade’ at Rome Premiere.

Charles Dance Might Play Christopher Dent in ‘The Batman Part II’

Charles Dance, 79, is reportedly being eyed to portray Christopher Dent (also referred to in some iterations as Charles Dent), the father of Harvey Dent. While Warner Bros. and DC Studios have not officially confirmed the casting, industry insiders suggest that Dance is the frontrunner for the role following a lengthy search by the production team

The character of Christopher Dent is traditionally depicted as a domineering and abusive figure, a background that often serves as the psychological catalyst for Harvey Dent’s eventual descent into the villainous Two-Face. Dance, widely recognised for his portrayal of the ruthless patriarch Tywin Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones, is expected to bring a similar sense of gravitas and authority to the Gotham City legal dynasty.

Expanding the Dent Family Lineup

The casting of the elder Dent adds another layer to the sequel’s focus on Gotham’s district attorney. If the deal is finalised, Dance will join a high-profile family unit that already includes Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent, the idealistic but troubled prosecutor, Scarlett Johansson as Gilda Dent, Harvey’s wife, a character rooted in the seminal comic The Long Halloween.

Reports indicate that several high-calibre actors, including Stellan Skarsgard and Daniel Craig, were previously considered for the role of Christopher Dent before negotiations began with Dance.

‘The Batman Part II’ Production and Release Details

The Batman Part II is expected to follow an uneasy alliance between Batman (Pattinson), Commissioner James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), and Harvey Dent as they attempt to dismantle Gotham's entrenched criminal organisations. The film serves as a direct sequel to the 2022 hit, which grossed over USD 770 million globally. ‘The Batman Part II’: Robert Pattinson’s Film To Begin Filming in 2026, Release Set for October 2027.

Directed by Matt Reeves and co-written by Mattson Tomlin, the sequel is scheduled to begin principal photography in late May 2026 in London. Alongside the newcomers, the film will see the return of Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

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