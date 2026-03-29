A seemingly offhand remark by Robert Pattinson at the Rome premiere of his latest film, The Drama, has sent the internet into a tailspin. While promoting the highly anticipated project alongside co-star Zendaya, the 39-year-old actor was jokingly asked to name his "zodiac red flag" in relationships. Robert Pattinson Opens Up About Fatherhood, Says ‘My Baby’s Smell Is Incredible’.

‘Aries’ Comment Sparks Kristen Stewart Buzz

Pattinson laughed and delivered a one-word answer, "Aries." Though he quickly followed up by grinning and clarifying that he was "just picking one at random," Twilight sleuths on X (formerly Twitter) were lightning-fast to point out a decades-old connection, his famous ex-partner and former co-star, Kristen Stewart, is a celebrated Aries (born April 9).

Viral Clip Revives ‘Robsten’ Nostalgia

The clip went viral within minutes, with fans flooding social media with throwback photos of the "Robsten" era. "JAJAJAJAJAJAJAAJJA Kris is Aries," one user laughed, while another commented, "Randomly? Really?" Despite the actor's insistence that it was a throwaway joke, the comment reignited interest in a romance that defined Hollywood in the early 2010s. Pattinson and Stewart met on the set of Twilight in 2008, becoming a global phenomenon before their high-profile split in 2013 following Stewart's "momentary indiscretion" with director Rupert Sanders.

Robert Pattinson’s Aries ‘Red Flag’ Joke Goes Viral

While fans continue to feel nostalgic about their past, both Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have moved on to very different chapters in their personal lives. Pattinson has been in a steady, low-key relationship with Suki Waterhouse since 2018, and the couple recently welcomed their first child in March 2024 before getting engaged soon after. Meanwhile, Stewart has also found happiness, marrying screenwriter Dylan Meyer in an intimate ceremony held in April 2025. Cannes 2025: Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Die, My Love’ Earns 6-Minute Standing Ovation After World Premiere.

Robert Pattinson’s Busy Slate Sparks Buzz

Robert Pattinson’s recent “Aries” comment comes at a particularly busy phase in his career, as the actor continues to cement his place among Hollywood’s most versatile performers. After moving beyond his teen-idol image with critically acclaimed roles in The Lighthouse and Good Time, Pattinson is now leading some of the industry’s biggest projects. His current film with Zendaya is already generating early awards buzz, while he is also set to return as Bruce Wayne in The Batman: Part II. His ambitious lineup further includes The Odyssey, a major reunion with director Christopher Nolan slated for July 2026, and Dune: Part Three, where he will take on a pivotal new role. Even as fans analyse his interviews for hidden meanings, Pattinson appears focused on balancing his growing family life with an increasingly impressive filmography.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).