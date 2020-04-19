There Shall Be No Movement of Labour Outside State/UT Where They Are Currently Located: MHA

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday said that there shall be no movement of labour outside the State or the Union Territory where they are currently located.However, stranded labourers will be allowed to go to places of work within the State with conditions during the lockdown."The Home Minister held a review meeting regarding lockdown measures. Relaxations are being provided at some places and labourers will get employment opportunities. This will also gain momentum in industry and agricultural activity," said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, here on Sunday."It was decided in the meeting that preventive measures should be taken in the areas which are not declared as hotspots, clusters and containment zone. In such areas, some activities are allowed. The district administration should be responsible for the movement of labours within these areas. Stranded labourers allowed to go to places of work within the State with conditions during the lockdown. The situation is dynamic. It is reviewed on a daily basis," she added. Earlier today, the MHA in a press release said, "Due to the spread of COVID-19 virus, workers employed in industry, agriculture, construction and other sectors have moved from their respective places of work, and are housed in relief/shelter camps being run by State/UT governments. Since additional new activities, outside the containment zones, have been permitted in the consolidated revised guidelines with effect from April 20, 2020, these workers could be engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works." "In continuation of Ministry of Home Affairs' earlier Orders dated March 29, 2020, April 15, 2020, and April 16, 2020, a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP), for movement of stranded labour within the State/UTs has been issued to Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State/ Union Territory Authorities, with the directions for its strict implementation," the MHA said. "In order to facilitate their movement within the State/UT, the following guidelines may be followed. The migrant labourers currently residing in relief/shelter camps in States/UTs should be registered with the concerned local Authority and their skill mapping be carried out to find out their suitability for various kinds of works," the Ministry said.In the event, that a group of migrants wish to return to their places of work, within the State where they are presently located, they would be screened and those who are asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work, the MHA said."It may be noted that there shall be no movement of labour outside the State/UT where they are currently located," the Ministry said. It further said: "During the journey by bus, it would be ensured that safe social distancing norms are followed and the buses used for transport are sanitised as per the guidelines of the health authorities. The National Directives for COVID-19 Management issued under the consolidated revised guidelines dated April 15, 2020, shall be strictly followed. The local authorities shall also provide for food and water, etc., for the duration of their journey."Earlier today, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories regarding e-commerce companies excluded from supplying non-essential goods. However, they will continue to supply essential goods. (ANI)

