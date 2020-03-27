Three Girls Drown While Bathing in Pond in Bihar

Motihari (Bihar), Mar 27 (PTI) Three girls drowned while bathing in a pond in Bihar's East Champaran district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in a village under Semra gram panchayat in Turkauliya police station area, SHO Navneet Kumar said.

"One the girls slipped into deep waters and cried for help following which the remaining two tried to rescue her but all the three of them drowned," he said.

The bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem examination at Motihari Sadar Hospital, the officer said. PTI

