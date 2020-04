Thunderstorm, Rain Likely in Parts of UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Meteorological Centre here on Saturday said that thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with rain or hailstorm are very likely to occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh.Isolated places over Agra, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Maharajganj, Jhansi, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Sant Ravidas Nagar districts, and adjoining areas, are most likely to receive rains and experience thunderstorms.In a weather bulletin released by the Meteorological Centre, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with rain or hailstorm are very likely to occur at isolated places over Agra, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Maharajganj, Jhansi, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Sant Ravidas Nagar districts and adjoining areas. (ANI)

